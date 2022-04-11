ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyNmC_0f5pYuAP00

(NEXSTAR) – The very first Taco Bell location was no bigger than a two-car garage. It didn’t have indoor seating, it didn’t have a drive-thru, and it certainly didn’t have Doritos Locos Tacos, supreme or otherwise.

It did, however, have several menu items that are nowhere to be found among Taco Bell’s current offerings, including a “chili burger.”

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

Glen Bell, the chain’s founder, opened his first Taco Bell in Downey, California, in 1962. Bell had previously operated a number of fast-food restaurants throughout the ‘50s — including Bell’s Drive-In and Taco Tia — but he was envisioning something altogether different for Taco Bell. Specifically, he had an idea for a small walk-up taco stand surrounded by “shops, live music and fire pits,” according to Taco Bell .

The resulting restaurant, with its fire pits and a live-performance area in the back, bore little resemblance to the Taco Bells of today. There was also a walk-up window — and only a walk-up window — where customers could order whatever their hearts desired, so long as they desired one of five menu items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmbx0_0f5pYuAP00
Kermit Becky, the first Taco Bell franchisee, stands underneath an early Taco Bell menu. (Taco Bell Corp.)

The earliest official Taco Bell menu offered frijoles, tostados, chili burgers, burritos (red or green) and tacos, all for 19 cents apiece. Each of these items stuck around well into the ‘70s, while Bell and his franchisees went about expanding the chain throughout California and beyond.

Of course, there were a few changes along the way. In a photo of the restaurant’s overhead menu circa the early ‘70s, prices had jumped to a whopping 25 cents. “Tostados” also became “tostadas,” and “chili burgers” gave way to “Bellburgers,” which were described as having ground beef, lettuce, tomato and a “famous” Taco Bell sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pYeA_0f5pYuAP00
Taco Bell restaurants offered only a handful of menu items in their earlier years. (Taco Bell Corp.)

Many of these items persisted for decades in one form or another, but today only tacos and burritos remain from the first Taco Bell menu, and even those have evolved from their original incarnations.

Before the Filet-O-Fish, McDonald’s had a wildly different idea for a non-meat sandwich

But not everything has changed. The original Taco Bell restaurant, which closed in 1986, is still intact after being saved from demolition and moved to the Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, California. (Good luck ordering a chili burger, though.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Chair of Hampton Electoral Board accused of racist post resigns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich has resigned from his position following racist comments posted on Facebook, officials tell 10 On Your Side. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded Dietrich’s resignation in a tweet Saturday afternoon. That is less than a day after 10 On Your...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake native Painter chasing NBA referee dream

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – After a college basketball career and then playing professionally, Chesapeake native Chelisa Painter is working to become the seventh full time female referee in the NBA. Painter is in Portsmouth this week to officiate three games at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a basketball tournament for college seniors hoping to catch the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Downey, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s: The new menu changes that scrap these 4 items

McDonald's lovers will want to stay up to date on all of the fast-food chain's recent menu changes. McDonald’s dropped its Chicken Big Mac in favour of the Big Tasty this week. Four snacks have been removed from the menu to make room for new limited-edition dishes that will only be available for six weeks. The modifications were made on March 16.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Disgusting, and I Love Them

It has been, you might say, a week. After lots of meetings and a constant swirl of anxiety only explicable by the current state of chaos in the world, I somehow ended up taking an hours-long stress nap yesterday afternoon that stretched much later into the evening than I expected. When I woke up at 11 p.m., ravenous and cranky, the only thing that could improve my miserable attitude was a trip through the Taco Bell drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

Restaurants keep all-you-can-eat items on the menu as costs rise

The price of the fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden could get a little pricier this year. But the restaurant chain’s never-ending breadsticks and salad will remain never-ending. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other chains, reported quarterly earnings Thursday. Sales across the chain’s eight restaurant properties...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Bell
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WAVY News 10

7-Eleven manager says customer used $2,100 in counterfeit money

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The manager of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store told police a customer used counterfeit bills to purchase $2,100 in money orders. The crime happened on April 10 at the store in the 3800 block of Bridge Road. Police are investigating this counterfeit incident as a case...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Doritos Locos Tacos#The Taco Bells#Taco Bell Corp
AOL Corp

KFC is offering an exclusive, 11-course tasting menu at an Australian restaurant

Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Iced Cinnabon Delights Coffee

I admit I'm a sucker for Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights. They're just so freaking delightful. So when Taco Bell announced the return of iced Cinnabon Delights coffee, I had to get it, especially since I never got the chance to try it when Taco Bell released it a few years ago.
Port Arthur News

ON THE MENU — Leslie’s Place offers family feel, comfort foods, all-day menu

One of Bridge City’s most popular eateries is a bit of a happy accident. Leslie Rider opened Leslie’s Place as a temporary solution. “We started in Orange at Ten West,” she said. “I was buying it from the lady that owned it. Two days before we were supposed to do the deal, they announced to-go orders only. She asked me if I wanted to back out of it and I told her that we would make it work.”
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?

FAMED Mexican-style fast food joint Taco Bell has announced an additional Freeze flavor just in time for the warmer seasons. In honor of the spring equinox, two new cherry-based flavors have hit stores. What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?. In March 2022, Taco Bell added two new Freeze flavors...
RESTAURANTS
WAVY News 10

Investigator believes Portsmouth house fire is suspicious

A fire that broke out at a multi-family dwelling Monday afternoon is suspicious, according to the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office. Read more: https://bit.ly/3JzIL2f. Investigator believes Portsmouth house fire is suspicious. Man accused of injuring Norfolk’s youngest gun violence …. Chesapeake Vice Mayor proposes to lower real estate …. Cell...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy