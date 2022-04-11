ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nBAp_0f5pYtHg00

( The Hill ) — Veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s onstage altercation with comedian Chris Rock late last month.

In a Variety column published on Saturday , Lennix, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote that Smith needs to realize that actions have consequences, adding that the best option for him is to return his award.

“Smith needs to express-mail his golden trophy back to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of: ‘Out of respect for the 94 years of honor conferred upon this award, I do not in good conscience feel worthy of being its custodian,’ ” Lennix wrote in his column.

“Of the many unsettling things said in the aftermath of the slap, the most galling to me was his reference to the influence of a higher power during his surreal acceptance speech after he won for his work in ‘King Richard’ less than an hour after his act of violence — and the Academy’s equally shocking decision not to eject Smith from the ceremony,” Lennix added.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then won the best male actor Oscar later in the evening for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Academy bans Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years

Lennix also wrote that the incident stripped the “prestige” from the award ceremony, noting that other attendees gave Smith a standing ovation after he won the Oscar.

“The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily remediated. The only hope for a justifiable grace must involve Smith voluntarily returning his award for best actor,” Lennix concluded in his column.

The academy’s Board of Governors announced on Friday they have placed Smith on a 10-year ban from attending any academy event as a result of his altercation with Rock.

In a statement to The Hill, Smith, who resigned as a member of the academy earlier this month, accepted the punishment handed to him by the Board of Governors, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake native Painter chasing NBA referee dream

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – After a college basketball career and then playing professionally, Chesapeake native Chelisa Painter is working to become the seventh full time female referee in the NBA. Painter is in Portsmouth this week to officiate three games at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a basketball tournament for college seniors hoping to catch the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chair of Hampton Electoral Board accused of racist post resigns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich has resigned from his position following racist comments posted on Facebook, officials tell 10 On Your Side. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded Dietrich’s resignation in a tweet Saturday afternoon. That is less than a day after 10 On Your...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

7-Eleven manager says customer used $2,100 in counterfeit money

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The manager of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store told police a customer used counterfeit bills to purchase $2,100 in money orders. The crime happened on April 10 at the store in the 3800 block of Bridge Road. Police are investigating this counterfeit incident as a case...
SUFFOLK, VA
ABC7 Chicago

Best Actor Oscar favorite Will Smith taking 'King Richard' buzz in stride

As "King Richard," Will Smith has found the role of a lifetime and is widely expected to win his first Oscar for playing the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. He was working the the carpet at the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani in Midtown, and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Harry J
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Investigator believes Portsmouth house fire is suspicious

A fire that broke out at a multi-family dwelling Monday afternoon is suspicious, according to the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office. Read more: https://bit.ly/3JzIL2f. Investigator believes Portsmouth house fire is suspicious. Man accused of injuring Norfolk’s youngest gun violence …. Chesapeake Vice Mayor proposes to lower real estate …. Cell...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Have a good time': VB ready for College Beach Weekend

WAVY News 10's Kara Dixon reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/have-a-good-time-vb-ready-for-college-beach-weekend/. Have a good time’: VB ready for College Beach Weekend. Local churches gathering to pray for Ukraine. Grayson Rodriguez AAA debut with Norfolk Tides. College Beach Weekend kicks off in Virginia Beach. Man charged in deadly Elizabeth City shooting. Boy shot, injured...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured after winds flip trailer in Bertie County

Https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/1-injured-after-winds-flip-trailer-in-bertie-county/. 1 injured after winds flip trailer in Bertie County. Police: Hampton woman was drunk, racing in crash …. Hampton University erases spring 2022 balances, will …. Virginia Beach hotel bookings down compared to past …. Top Local Headlines | April 8, 2022. Video shows suspects firing guns on Lansing...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy