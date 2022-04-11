Kevin Durant caps best season as a passer with career-high 16 dimes in Nets' season finale

The Nets held their own destiny entering Sunday’s season finale against the Pacers: win, and they were assured of hosting a Play-In Game on Tuesday, with two chances to win one game to advance into the postseason proper.

There was no Plan B, and so, the superstars took over in Brooklyn’s 134-126 win over Indiana. Kyrie Irving led the way with 35, but the big bump in the box score came from Kevin Durant – who, in the midst of a his career-high fourth triple-double of the season, dropped a career-high 16 assists.

Seemingly a mixed-up role, as Irving is the point guard and Durant is the scorer, but whatever the roles were on Sunday, the Nets were able to get the job done by letting the game flow as it went.

“PG from PG County, man; I told him that in the locker room to het a laugh out of him, but when he’s a playmaker like that, he’s allowing the game to come to him,” Irving said of KD. “He didn’t particularly shoot well, but when you have 16 assists and 10 rebounds...it just shows you how special he is when he allows the game to flow and is just being himself. He has a poise about him; 14 years into this league, he’s seen almost everything, so nights like this happen because he plays the game the right way.”

“I had the wrong approach to scoring tonight,” added Durant, who was 5-for-17 from the field. “I just hate how I approached it. Glad I was able to make a few later on, but I don’t want to start any more games 0-for-6 or 0-for-7.”

Since the beginning of the original “Big 3” era 15 months ago, questions have abounded as to how the Nets would share the basketball. Injuries, Irving’s vaccination status, and James Harden’s deal to Philly limited the number of games that group played together, but that actually helped in a way – KD averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game this season, even as his 29.9 points per game were his most since he won the scoring title with 32.0 in 2013-14 in OKC.

Durant has grown as a facilitator over the years, but he recalled that before the growth spurt that led to him becoming a seven-footer, he was a guard – and, of course, he is from “PG County,” which is not a fictional place Kyrie made up, but instead a nickname for Prince George’s County, Maryland – the county on the eastern edge of Washington, D.C., which is where Durant grew up.

“I had a growth spurt, but I was a point guard in seventh, eighth, ninth grade,” KD recalled. “Once I got to tenth grade, I grew to 6-foot-7 or so, but that stuff just stayed with me – but being from PG County, Washington DC area, everybody just walks around with a basketball all the time, so it’s just in us.”

And even though this year was his high-water mark as a playmaker, KD was adamant that it’s not a new focus.

“Since 2012 I’ve been around five assists a night; it’s been 10 years of this. I feel like I’ve been an elite passer since 2013,” KD said. “People might start recognizing it now, maybe a lot of people have just been focused on my scoring, but I expect to come out there and make the right reads and give my teammates good looks – so it’s nothing new to me.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch