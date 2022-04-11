ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin Durant caps best season as a passer with career-high 16 dimes in Nets' season finale

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMTaD_0f5pYlT600

The Nets held their own destiny entering Sunday’s season finale against the Pacers: win, and they were assured of hosting a Play-In Game on Tuesday, with two chances to win one game to advance into the postseason proper.

There was no Plan B, and so, the superstars took over in Brooklyn’s 134-126 win over Indiana. Kyrie Irving led the way with 35, but the big bump in the box score came from Kevin Durant – who, in the midst of a his career-high fourth triple-double of the season, dropped a career-high 16 assists.

Seemingly a mixed-up role, as Irving is the point guard and Durant is the scorer, but whatever the roles were on Sunday, the Nets were able to get the job done by letting the game flow as it went.

“PG from PG County, man; I told him that in the locker room to het a laugh out of him, but when he’s a playmaker like that, he’s allowing the game to come to him,” Irving said of KD. “He didn’t particularly shoot well, but when you have 16 assists and 10 rebounds...it just shows you how special he is when he allows the game to flow and is just being himself. He has a poise about him; 14 years into this league, he’s seen almost everything, so nights like this happen because he plays the game the right way.”

“I had the wrong approach to scoring tonight,” added Durant, who was 5-for-17 from the field. “I just hate how I approached it. Glad I was able to make a few later on, but I don’t want to start any more games 0-for-6 or 0-for-7.”

Since the beginning of the original “Big 3” era 15 months ago, questions have abounded as to how the Nets would share the basketball. Injuries, Irving’s vaccination status, and James Harden’s deal to Philly limited the number of games that group played together, but that actually helped in a way – KD averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game this season, even as his 29.9 points per game were his most since he won the scoring title with 32.0 in 2013-14 in OKC.

Durant has grown as a facilitator over the years, but he recalled that before the growth spurt that led to him becoming a seven-footer, he was a guard – and, of course, he is from “PG County,” which is not a fictional place Kyrie made up, but instead a nickname for Prince George’s County, Maryland – the county on the eastern edge of Washington, D.C., which is where Durant grew up.

“I had a growth spurt, but I was a point guard in seventh, eighth, ninth grade,” KD recalled. “Once I got to tenth grade, I grew to 6-foot-7 or so, but that stuff just stayed with me – but being from PG County, Washington DC area, everybody just walks around with a basketball all the time, so it’s just in us.”

And even though this year was his high-water mark as a playmaker, KD was adamant that it’s not a new focus.

“Since 2012 I’ve been around five assists a night; it’s been 10 years of this. I feel like I’ve been an elite passer since 2013,” KD said. “People might start recognizing it now, maybe a lot of people have just been focused on my scoring, but I expect to come out there and make the right reads and give my teammates good looks – so it’s nothing new to me.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Indiana State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Maryland, NY
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Nets Beat Cavs, Securing Playoff Rematch with the Celtics

The Cavaliers fought valiantly, cutting the deficit as low as six on multiple occasions in the final frame. But the firepower of a Nets offense led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving proved too much to overcome. Irving didn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter, finishing with 34 while...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Are Getting Mentioned For The Panthers

In just a few weeks time, the Carolina Panthers will spend their No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s a growing likelihood they spend it on a quarterback. Carolina doesn’t exactly have a future at the position. Sam Darnold has a year left on his contract. He’s not exactly the face of the franchise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Prince George#Pacers#Kd
WDTN

Fans, players pay tribute to Haskins at vigil

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University community is wrapping their arms around each other as they honor and remember the life of legendary quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The 24-year-old was hit and killed while walking on a highway in south Florida over the weekend. Shortly after, fans started putting together a memorial for him […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Royals
theScore

Report: Harden's beef with KD contributed to exit from Nets

James Harden's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets only lasted about 13 months, and part of the reason for his abrupt exit from the organization apparently stemmed from discontent between him and Kevin Durant. Harden arrived out of shape at training camp earlier this season, irking Durant, who wanted his star...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy