Elgin, IL

Second person now dead in Sunday's Elgin mass shooting

By Bernie Tafoya
 1 day ago

ELGIN, IL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Two people are now dead from a weekend mass shooting in Elgin and police are still trying to sort out what happened.

Elgin police said six people were shot in a residence in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue early Sunday morning.

Two of those victims have now died. One is identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Jonathan King. The Kane County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly named the other victim.

Elgin P.D. said officers responded to shots being fired around 2 a.m. and found five people shot. A sixth person had taken him or herself to a hospital.

Police said the incident happened during a gathering at the home and the shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident.

