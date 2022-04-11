Jon Heyman explains why it will be so difficult for White Sox to trade for Frankie Montas

(670 The Score) With a question mark at the back end of their rotation even before their two aces suffered injuries, the White Sox were and remain in need of another starting pitcher.

Arguably the best arm available on the trade market right now is Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas, who posted a 3.37 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 32 starts in 2021. Montas, 29, is under contract through the 2023 season.

The White Sox have previously expressed interest in Montas, and he’d be a strong fit for them. The problem is the asking price, as Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports and the New York Posted explained on the Mully & Haugh Show on Monday morning.

“There’s probably at least 10 teams that are interested in Montas,” Heyman said. “The Yankees certainly are, I’m sure the Mets are. Many other teams are interested in him. His value is much higher than (Sean) Manaea. Manaea had a great start in his first game (with San Diego). He’s a good pitcher, a very good pitcher. I think Montas is an even better pitcher with more talent, and he’s got two years (of contract control). So that’s double the value right there, two years versus one to begin with. So it’s twice as much. And the White Sox obviously had a lot of good young players, and now they’re all with the team. Their minor league system is not stocked at this point. That’s probably the biggest reason it’s going to be difficult for them to get him. I’m sure they’re going to want (Andrew) Vaughn or somebody who’s already producing at big league level, if you’re the A’s. I’m assuming they want somebody cheap, as they don’t want to spend any money. But they’re not going to be able to find it in the minor league system of the White Sox compared to other minor league systems. They’d have to give up somebody with the team, and Vaughn would be the logical guy. So I don’t want to count on that one as something that will happen. There is a lot of competition, and much of that competition has more young talent that they’re willing to give probably that the White Sox.”

Oakland recently traded Manaea to San Diego for a pair of middle-tier prospects, neither of who ranked among the 100 best in the sport, according to MLB Pipeline.

The White Sox love the approach that the 24-year-old Vaughn brings to the plate and his potential, so it seems unlikely that they’d part with him in a trade that doesn’t involve getting a star in return. Vaughn homered and drove in four runs in the White Sox’s 10-1 win against the Tigers on Sunday. Vaughn has been the team’s designated hitter in two of the first three games and can also play the outfield or first base.