New York City, NY

Mets set to honor Tom Seaver with epic statue

By Joey Mistretta
 1 day ago
The New York Mets are set to unveil a Tom Seaver statue on April 15 prior to the Mets’ home opener against the Diamondbacks. Seaver, a Hall of Fame pitcher, passed away in 2020. The statue has been in the works for a couple of years and was finally completed prior...

