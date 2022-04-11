Mets set to honor Tom Seaver with epic statue

The New York Yankees and superstar outfielder Aaron Judge failed to come to an agreement on a new contract before the slugger’s self-imposed deadline of Opening Day. As such, Judge can become a free agent following the season, though Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said that the club will still try to re-sign the talented outfielder following the season. During a radio appearance on WFAN, Cashman said that Judge never asked for a nine-year deal, a request that was the subject of speculation. However, the most interesting comments from Cashman came when he revealed what Judge told him during the contract talks, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO