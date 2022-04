DENVER — Is there a more likable guy in Denver right now than Russell Wilson?. No -- and it's not even close. The dude is everywhere! Children's Hospital visit right when he got into town, San Diego training with his new wide receivers, Nuggets game with his more famous, star-studded wife -- and at Coors Field, throwing out the first pitch at Rockies Opening Day.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO