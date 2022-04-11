ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOFs7_0f5pXUNQ00

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has agreed a three-year contract extension to keep him with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick on Saturday to help his province defeat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.

He has won two caps for his country, including making a try-scoring debut against the United States last summer, and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell’s squad for the recent Guinness Six Nations.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland told the club website: “Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province.

“Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons.”

Enniskillen-born Baloucoune broke into Ulster’s senior squad following a stint in the Ireland Sevens programme, making his provincial debut in October 2018.

He earned a development contract for the 2019-20 season before being upgraded to a senior deal the following year.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claims ‘women are more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claimed second goals in women’s football come soon after the first because “women are more emotional than men”. Shiels was speaking after his side’s 5-0 thrashing by England in front of a bumper 15,348 crowd at Windsor Park, as Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup were ended.
SPORTS
The Independent

Rugby bosses to consider bringing in 20-minute red card in global trial

World Rugby will consider introducing the 20-minute red card as a global law trial despite concerns that it could diminish the deterrent effect.The law, which is being trialled in Super Rugby, means the dismissed player can be tactically replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes.England lock Charlie Ewels was sent off after 82 seconds against Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations last month, with many observers feeling the dismissal ruined the game as a contest.World Rugby, however, is determined to keep lowering tackle heights and the Super Rugby trial so far has proved inconclusive.“That’s been discussed before and will be...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulouse#Guinness Six Nations#Ireland Sevens#Watc
The Independent

Is Northern Ireland vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England could book their place at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup as they take on Northern Ireland in Belfast.Sarina Wiegman’s side are unbeaten and top Group D, and will qualify with two games to spare if they beat their near neighbours and Austria fail to win against Latvia, who are bottom of the group.Northern Ireland are third in the group after defeat to the Austrians on Friday that served as a significant blow to their hopes, but will be hoping to again impress having frustrated England for large periods during the reverse fixture at Wembley in October.With the two...
FIFA
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster 'in touching distance' of trophy - Duane Vermeulen

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 19:30 BST; match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website. World Cup-winning Springbok Duane Vermeulen believes Ulster are "in touching distance" of winning the Champions Cup. The...
RUGBY
newschain

Tottenham Women boss Rehanne Skinner signs new deal running to 2024

Tottenham Women head coach Rehanne Skinner has signed a new deal which will keep her at the club until 2024. Skinner, who has been in charge since November 2020, has guided the club into fifth place in the Women’s Super League with five games of the season remaining and to within touching distance of a best finish yet.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

John Alder: Welsh Rugby Union appoints new head of player development

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has appointed John Alder as head of player development. Alder has worked in performance pathways and development for the English Institute of Sport and UK Sport. He has been working with athletes in Olympic and Paralympic sport. "I'm excited to be joining an ambitious organisation...
RUGBY
newschain

Daniel Vettori named head coach of Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix have announced the appointment of Daniel Vettori as head coach for the men’s team in The Hundred. During The Hundred’s debut season, the 43-year-old was assistant coach for the Phoenix and took charge on an interim basis with Andrew McDonald unable to travel to England due to “scheduling issues caused by the pandemic”.
PHOENIX, AZ
newschain

Siobhan Chamberlain surprised by ‘bizarre’ Kenny Shiels comments

Former England Women goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain has described comments from Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels that women footballers are “more emotional than men” as “bizarre”. Speaking after seeing his side concede four times in 27 second-half minutes in their 5-0 World Cup qualifier defeat by England...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Andrew McDonald set to be named Australia’s cricket head coach

Andrew McDonald will be named as Australia’s men’s cricket coach after impressing as an interim boss during the tour of Pakistan. The former Test allrounder has only strengthened his bonds with a playing group that was desperate for change. McDonald, 40, could be confirmed as Australia’s full-time coach as soon as Wednesday.
SPORTS
newschain

UK targets separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine with sanctions

The UK is sanctioning 178 individuals who are deemed to be “propping-up the illegal breakaway regions” in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced. The Foreign Office has long planned to focus on those behind the Russian-backed so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and Ms Truss said the shelling of a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk had spurred the Government into action.
EUROPE
newschain

Graham Rowntree to succeed Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach

Former England prop Graham Rowntree will succeed Bath-bound Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach. Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union announced that Rowntree will be promoted from the province’s current forwards coach after signing a two-year deal that runs from July 1. Rowntree, who has previously worked...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy