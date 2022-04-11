Dot races return for 2022 Texas Rangers season

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
A fan attending a Minor League Baseball game over the weekend went home soaking wet, drenched in beer. The Springfield Cardinals battled the Northwest Arkansas Nationals last Saturday. During the game, a foul ball wound up creating a pretty hilarious scene. The ball ricocheted off the bat backwards, took one...
A youth baseball umpire was viciously attacked on the field by a coach over the weekend. Sam Phelps, who was the umpire behind home plate, was making some balls and strikes calls that seemed to make one of the managers pretty upset. It came to a head when Phelps marked...
Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers now, but he is still acting like a Los Angeles Dodger in one notable way. The Rangers slugger Seager revealed this week that he is keeping a unique superstition from his Dodgers days. Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 at the Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field, which was the neutral site host for the postseason that year because of the pandemic. Now that Seager is actually playing for the Rangers, he is using the same locker that he had for that 2020 playoff run.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an exciting day! The Trash Pandas are taking the plate Tuesday for their first homestand of the 2022 season, a six-game series. Right now, the Trash Pandas are 3-0 after winning all three games against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. Those games were held from Friday, Apr. 8, to Sunday, Apr. 10.
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
Why Liam Hendriks isn't concerned after dramatic save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks was eager to get back onto the field after blowing two leads on Opening Day. Really, Hendriks is always eager to get on the field. But after sitting two days with that bad taste in his mouth it’s no secret that he’d want to get back on the mound and get back on track.
There have only been nine MLB alternate jerseys released since 2021 — they’re known as “City Connect” threads — but that gives us plenty to debate about. The Houston Astros joined the fray recently with their “Space City” jerseys that dropped on April 10. We also got a dose of cherry blossom goodness from the Washington Nationals, leading us to debate if the Nats or the Wizards nailed it with their takes on the beautiful D.C. trees.
Taylor Hearn got the start for the Texas Rangers yesterday and managed to scatter eight hits over four innings to only allow a single run. His team would lose in 10 innings to the Colorado Rockies before he shuffled into the media room to face questioning. From there, things got extremely wholesome and very nice.
MIDLAND The RockHounds will host Corpus Christi in the their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The RockHounds are 2-1 in the early stages of the season, finishing up their weekend with a 12-10 victory over Amarillo Sunday on the road. Tuesday’s game will be the...
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back at Toyota Field for the team's second season!. The team is kicking off the first homestand of 2022 with multiple events as it hosts the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this week. If you can't make it to Toyota Field, learn how you can watch...
After numerous weather delays the 2021 Class AAA state baseball runners in Grand Rapids finally hit the field for their season opener. As they visited the Duluth Denfeld Hunters at Wade Stadium. With the bases loaded in the top of the third, Grand Rapids Ben Keske would be able to...
Comments / 0