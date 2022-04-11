Dot races return for 2022 Texas Rangers season

Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers now, but he is still acting like a Los Angeles Dodger in one notable way. The Rangers slugger Seager revealed this week that he is keeping a unique superstition from his Dodgers days. Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 at the Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field, which was the neutral site host for the postseason that year because of the pandemic. Now that Seager is actually playing for the Rangers, he is using the same locker that he had for that 2020 playoff run.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO