ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dot races return for 2022 Texas Rangers season

fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers fans are excited to watch the first home game...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Corey Seager keeping 1 unique superstition from his Dodgers days

Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers now, but he is still acting like a Los Angeles Dodger in one notable way. The Rangers slugger Seager revealed this week that he is keeping a unique superstition from his Dodgers days. Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 at the Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field, which was the neutral site host for the postseason that year because of the pandemic. Now that Seager is actually playing for the Rangers, he is using the same locker that he had for that 2020 playoff run.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
WAFF

Trash Pandas open first homestand at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an exciting day! The Trash Pandas are taking the plate Tuesday for their first homestand of the 2022 season, a six-game series. Right now, the Trash Pandas are 3-0 after winning all three games against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. Those games were held from Friday, Apr. 8, to Sunday, Apr. 10.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks Isn't Concerned After Dramatic Save

Why Liam Hendriks isn't concerned after dramatic save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks was eager to get back onto the field after blowing two leads on Opening Day. Really, Hendriks is always eager to get on the field. But after sitting two days with that bad taste in his mouth it’s no secret that he’d want to get back on the mound and get back on track.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Globe Life Field#Dot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The MLB alternate City Connect Nike jerseys, ranked: Where the Astros' 'Space City' threads land

There have only been nine MLB alternate jerseys released since 2021 — they’re known as “City Connect” threads — but that gives us plenty to debate about. The Houston Astros joined the fray recently with their “Space City” jerseys that dropped on April 10. We also got a dose of cherry blossom goodness from the Washington Nationals, leading us to debate if the Nats or the Wizards nailed it with their takes on the beautiful D.C. trees.
BOSTON, MA
Odessa American

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds set for home opener

MIDLAND The RockHounds will host Corpus Christi in the their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The RockHounds are 2-1 in the early stages of the season, finishing up their weekend with a 12-10 victory over Amarillo Sunday on the road. Tuesday’s game will be the...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids baseball wins season opener

After numerous weather delays the 2021 Class AAA state baseball runners in Grand Rapids finally hit the field for their season opener. As they visited the Duluth Denfeld Hunters at Wade Stadium. With the bases loaded in the top of the third, Grand Rapids Ben Keske would be able to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy