Las Vegas, NV

Home Builders Research to host virtual conference Thursday

By Editor’s Note
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Nevada home builders sold fewer homes during the first quarter of 2022 compared with the first three months of 2021, but Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith said builders are taking out a greater number of permits to prepare for strong demand in the coming months. Smith...

MyChesCo

VPG to Present in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) announced that the company will present to investors at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference on March 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company also states that a live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to...
MALVERN, PA
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals To Participate At 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today announced that its CEO John Climaco will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. The event, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, is slated to take place March 28-30, 2022. In addition to the company’s corporate presentation available on demand for registered attendees, Climaco will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30. The conference will be live on M-Vest. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/Rp9V3 to sign up to become an M-Vest member, reserve a seat and attend the conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
Matt Lillywhite

America Might Be In Housing Bubble, Warn Experts

The Dallas Federal Reserve is concerned about a potential housing bubble brewing in the United States. "Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators—the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio—which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals."
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Families Pay the Most for Food

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Grocery Chain Smart & Final To Pay Thousands in Fines For Price Gouging During Early Days of Pandemic

Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay thousands of dollars in penalties to resolve allegations the company illegally increased prices on eggs during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday his office reached a settlement with the California-based company, per an AP report. During an investigation Bonta’s office found Smart & Final sold more than 100,000 cartons of eggs marked up by more than 10 percent between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020. Due to the state of emergency Governor Gavin Newsom declared on March 4, California companies were banned at that time from selling “food and other necessities” at prices more than 10 percent above pre-pandemic levels, the Los Angeles Times explains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS

