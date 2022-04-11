Home Builders Research to host virtual conference Thursday

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today announced that its CEO John Climaco will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. The event, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, is slated to take place March 28-30, 2022. In addition to the company’s corporate presentation available on demand for registered attendees, Climaco will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30. The conference will be live on M-Vest. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/Rp9V3 to sign up to become an M-Vest member, reserve a seat and attend the conference.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 DAYS AGO