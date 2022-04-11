ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Catholic Charities opens new client-based food pantry

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC6ln_0f5pWjCi00

Thousands of families use local charities and food banks to find fresh, healthy food in Tulsa each year.

Catholic Charities saw this and decided to bring something new to Green Country. Aisle after aisle of fresh, healthy, and sustainable food for families can be found right at the new client-based food pantry.

It's called the Market at Catholic Charities and it looks just like your regular grocery store, but every item is free.

Deacon Kevin Sartorius is the CEO of Catholic Charities and says they saw the need; now, they're able to help hundreds of hungry Tulsa families.

“We continually see that people want choice. And they deserve choice," says Sartorius. "So we went around the country and looked at other operations and we decided to come back and do this here in Tulsa and it’s gonna be a great thing I think for the people we serve”

Sartorius says right now Catholic Charities is able to feed about 75 families a day. With the addition of the market, he believes that number will jump up to 200 families a day and 3,000 families a month.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 2

Related
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
DeSoto Times Today

HeartLand Hands cuts ribbon on new food pantry building

There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility. What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
WOWT

Catholic Charities of Omaha expands with new St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic Charities of Omaha celebrates the opening of a new campus. The St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony - with Gov. Pete Ricketts attending. Catholic Charities says the new 36,000-square-foot campus located near 93rd and Maple will include a food...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
The Monroe News

Catholic Charities moving to Colonial Drive; open house March 31

Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan, 25 S. Monroe St., is moving. “We are now located at 234 Colonial Dr. in Monroe,” Sarah Derigo, RAW Program Coordinator for CCSEM, said. “The new office space provides a one-stop central services location for our neighbors in Monroe. It will bring all of our services to a centralized location."
MONROE, MI
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Charity#Green Country#Stringer Nursery
WJON

SCTCC Holding Grand Opening at Cyclones Cupboard Food Pantry

ST. CLOUD -- A new program is helping fight hunger among local college students. St. Cloud Technical and Community College is holding a grand opening for their new Cyclones Cupboard on Wednesday. The on-campus food pantry has been in development since 2019 after a survey found nearly half of SCTCC students were dealing with food insecurity.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy