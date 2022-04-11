ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One Planet: Devil Put The Coal In The Ground explores coal's devastating impact in West Virginia

kalw.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Devil Put the Coal in the Ground, a powerful documentary that explores...

www.kalw.org

The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
lootpress.com

West Virginia coal production declines

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production decreased week over week by -5.1%. -4.8% in the state’s NAPP region and -5.7% in the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same 11 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +8.2% +10.2% in the NAPP region of the state and +5.6% in state’s CAPP region.
CHICAGO READER

Freakwater and the Mekons unite to sing about coal’s dark, transatlantic legacy

In the early days of the COVID pandemic, retail clerks, day-care staff, public-transportation employees, and many other workers learned what coal miners have known for a very long time: that the authorities who deem their labor essential don’t necessarily feel the same way about their lives. Freakwater and the Mekons have each sung folk ballads about the travails that miners have faced under the earth and on the picket line. The former is the country duo of Janet Beveridge Bean and Catherine Irwin, based in Chicago and Louisville, while the latter is a British-born, globally scattered band that planted some members here decades ago; the two groups share interests and aesthetics as well as bonds of friendship, so that their choice to unite as Freakons seems well-nigh inevitable. On the Freakons’ self-titled debut LP, Irwin, Bean, and Chicago-based Mekons Jon Langford and Sally Timms blend their voices in harmonies as solid as mine-shaft beams and trade spirited vocal leads over sparse guitar and fiddle accompaniment. The record’s 12 tracks include “Blackleg Miner,” a 19th-century anti-scab anthem, and Hazel Dickens’s “The Mannington Mine Disaster,” which memorializes an explosion that killed 78 West Virginia miners in 1968. But most of the material is written by various Freakons. Their original songs acknowledge mining’s disastrous environmental consequences as well as its social impact, and they also celebrate the triumphs of industry escapees such as actor Richard Burton, the son of a miner.
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
