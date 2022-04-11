ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spoiler On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

By Joseph Lee
 1 day ago

PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in Detroit for tonight’s...

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Missing WWE SmackDown Star’s Status

So that’s where she went? There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of some of them. With so many people around, there is a real chance that WWE might not have something for everyone. It can be frustrating for both the wrestlers and the fans alike, and that seems to be the case again with a WWE star who hasn’t been around much in the first place.
WWE
411mania.com

Video of Miz and Nia Jax From Alexa Bliss’ Wedding Goes Viral

The Miz and Nia Jax had a little fun walking down the aisle for Alexa Bliss’ wedding, and video of the moment has gone viral on social media. You can see the video below of the two jokingly showing each other up as they start down the aisle before joining forces to walk the rest of the way.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
PWMania

Why Rhea Ripley Missed Tonight’s WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was off tonight’s WWE RAW episode due to COVID-19. WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during tonight’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi. It was...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
411mania.com

Favorite Movie Performances By WWE Superstars

Well, Wrestlemania has come and gone so I figured what better way to celebrate the event than a column that features WWE Superstars mixed with movies?. The WWE has a long and colorful history with the movie industry. From Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Steve Austin, a number of top stars have found varying levels of success on the big screen. While I won’t be covering direct to video releases, you can find even more familiar faces there.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Sonya Deville To Challenge Bianca Belair For The RAW Women’s Championship

WWE on-screen official Sonya Deville is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title. This week’s WWE RAW saw Belair defeat Queen Zelina Vega in a quick non-title match. After the match, Deville came to the ring with an open contract for Belair’s next challenger, her first since capturing the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. Deville called for a drum roll and gave a grand introduction, but then attacked Belair from behind and proceeded to beat her up. Deville then revealed herself to be Belair’s next opponent for the title. Her colleague Adam Pearce later stopped her backstage and accused her of abusing power. Deville said she will be the first WWE official to answer an open challenge, and she will shock the world when she wins the RAW Women’s Title. Deville also warned Pearce that there’s nothing he can do to stop her from challenging Belair and making history.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
DETROIT, MI
Financial World

Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 39?

Unsurprisingly, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the key match on the second night of WrestleMania 38. The Beast's unwillingness to work full-time had led numerous experts to lean towards the 'Tribal Chief' victory in the event. important of the WWE calendar. According to rumors, the Stamford federation is already...
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business

The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured, Angle Was Part of Wrestlemania Match

At Wrestlemania last week, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles. During the match, Lesnar caught Reigns with a Kimura lock and Reigns claimed that he was hurt after. He then abruptly won with the spear. He hasn’t been physically active since, leading to rumors that he’s actually injured.
WWE
Yardbarker

Update on why Rey Mysterio missed WWE Raw

On Wrestling Observer Radio overnight, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why Rey Mysterio missed last night's episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio was supposed to face Veer Mahaan on Raw last night, but the match was changed to Mahaan vs. Rey's son Dominik. Rey didn't appear on the episode. Meltzer...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Report: WWE Calls Tommaso Ciampa To The Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly an official member of the RAW roster. Ciampa is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW and has been called up from WWE NXT to the main roster internally, according to PWInsider. The official WWE roster page still has Ciampa listed as a NXT Superstar as of this writing, but that should change if he appears on tonight’s RAW.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II

WWE has announced a big WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. WrestleMania Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II. This will be a rematch from Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Rollins in singles action. This week’s...
WWE

