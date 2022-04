The decision from Los Angeles Dodgers‘ manager Dave Roberts to pull Clayton Kershaw with a perfect game after seven innings and 80 pitches Wednesday spurred lots of negative reaction, but also some people who defended the move and cited the specific injury concerns involved with Kershaw. And one factor many of Roberts’ defenders referenced was how the shortened spring training period this year thanks to the MLB lockout meant that Kershaw (who is 34, and is coming off repeated arm injuries last season that held him out of the postseason) hasn’t thrown as much as he normally would at this point. That view got some endorsement from Kershaw himself after the game (a 7-0 Dodgers’ road win over the Minnesota Twins):

