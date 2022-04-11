ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Bluff, LA

Firefighters work house fire on Jones Road in Moss Bluff

By Amma Siriboe
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are working a house fire on Jones Road in Moss Bluff. There were no human injuries; four dogs died in the fire, and the cause of the fire is...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Moss Bluff, LA
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist killed, two injured in DeRidder crash

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - One person was killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 190 in DeRidder. A motorcycle struck a Toyota Highlander that was crossing Hwy 190 onto Wingate Road around 12:50 p.m., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The motorcycle driver was killed,...
DERIDDER, LA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Dog#Accident#Kplc
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

6-year-old fatally shot in Mill St. homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles Police. According to LCPD, shots rang out just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on the 1400 block of Mill St. Guillory was watching TV on the couch when the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy