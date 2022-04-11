ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries Uptown says NOPD

By Kenny Kuhn
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man in connection to their investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Uptown and Audubon neighborhoods.

Police say the investigation led them to arrest 19-year-old McKenzie Fair on Thursday.

A search of Fair’s home turned up a gun that had been reported stolen says police.

Fair was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for 16 counts of simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempted simple burglary, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the arrested suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
