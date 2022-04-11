ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Buckeyes to honor legacy of late quarterback Dwayne Haskins at spring game

By Adam Rittenberg
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins at Saturday's spring game, as the football program grieves the loss of a record-setting player who coach Ryan Day said brought compassion and excellence to the locker room. Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck while...

