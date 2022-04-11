ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart Prediction: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbjwq_0f5pVKIS00

Which quarterback is in line to be the first-team quarterback this fall

After an 8-4 season, Texas A&M is expected to be back in the running for a college football title in 2022. Having a top recruiting class will expand the expectations for any roster. Beating Alabama will only add fuel to the fire.

Two of the biggest offensive struggles for the Aggies in 2021 were the offensive line and inconsistent quarterback play. A&M replaced four starters in the trenches and used a combination of five offensive lines before solidifying its base.

The trenches should be secured with three starters returning from 2021. Quarterback becomes a question mark once more.

A&M's initial starter, Haynes King , only played in two games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Zach Calzada handled business, but his inconsistencies became a staple in conference losses late in the season. Calzada elected to transfer to Auburn after going 6-4 as the Aggies' starter.

With Max Johnson and Conner Weigman now in the fold, things could get very interesting this fall.

Keep up with AllAggies.com for all things surrounding Texas A&M's depth chart entering the spring.

FIRST-TEAM: Haynes King OR Max Johnson

Neither quarterback entered spring as the clear-cut starter. King is the veteran of the locker room, having learned Jimbo Fisher's offense in the past two years. Johnson, however, has the reps to warrant play, and was the most consistent quarterback throughout the spring game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnsCN_0f5pVKIS00

Throughout the summer, King and Johnson will likely battle for the title of QB1, taking turns commanding the offense until a winner is decided.

Even though he won the starting job last season, King's first start came with mixed results against Kent State. The Longview native threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions.

Johnson , who elected to transfer from LSU, started all 12 games for the Tigers in 2021 following the season-ending injury to Myles Brennan. He threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions to lead the Tigers to a 6-6 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojM39_0f5pVKIS00

Johnson is best remembered by Aggies for his game-winning drive in the season finale in Baton Rouge. With 20 seconds on the clock, Johnson connected with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown, giving LSU the 27-24 win in Ed Orgeron's final game.

King could still have a slight edge due to his upside and knowledge of the offense.

But Johnson has SEC starts under his belt, and will be right on his heels.

SECOND-TEAM: Conner Weigman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhY1Q_0f5pVKIS00

Weigman , the early enrollee from Cypress-Bridgeland, was given an opportunity to win the job in the spring, but after some inconsistencies, it seems, for now, he'll remain on the second team.

Weigman enhanced the Bears' offense since taking over as the starter for the past two seasons. On the way to an undefeated regular season in 2020, he threw for 3,808 yards and 42 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

This past fall, injuries lessened Weigman's numbers, but he managed to tally 2,588 yards with 29 touchdowns against six interceptions. The Bears lost in the fourth round of the Texas playoffs to Tomball, a game in which Weigman did not start.

A two-sport athlete, Weigman will also play for the Aggies' baseball team. Fisher stated during the Early Signing Period that he believed Weigman was the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 class.

"He’s unbelievably intelligent and highly competitive," Fisher said last month. "He has a chip on his shoulder to compete and play, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He loves to play ball. He’s a football junkie … and he can make every throw in the book."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tomball, TX
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Spring, TX
Sports
Spring, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Auburn
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
659
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy