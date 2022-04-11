ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytai7_0f5pUvcc00

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Reinhard died early Friday and was laid to rest Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman confirmed.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born Carmen Koppel in Vienna, Austria, in 1915, and moved to Krakow, Poland, before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

93-year-old German jailed again for denying Holocaust

Reinhard’s knowledge of shorthand got her work in the camp’s administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type up the handwritten list of Jews that were to be transferred to Schindler’s ammunition factory.

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list,” she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” Later she put her own name, and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler’s ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler’s office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard’s son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity” because of the Schindler’s List film’s popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman working on lawn hit by car after north Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a crash in north Abilene sent a pickup onto a lawn where a woman was doing yard work. Crews with the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the call after 1:30 p.m. Monday at North 13th and Hickory Streets. Officials at the scene say […]
ABILENE, TX
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Steven Spielberg
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Ap#Jews#German
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
SFGate

Artifacts seized from U.S. billionaire returned to Israel

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York announced the repatriation Tuesday of $5 million worth of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt to Israel, where Steinhardt is well known as a patron of cultural institutions. The 39 items being returned to Israel include two...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Anne Frank book that claimed to solve the mystery of who betrayed her to the Nazis is PULLED by publishers after its findings were discredited

A book that claimed to have solved the mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis has been pulled by a Dutch publishing house after its findings were discredited. The book - The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation - suggested a Jewish man called Arnold van den Bergh may have revealed the Franks' hiding place in Amsterdam in a bid to save his own family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Russian State TV host panics after accidentally airing 'Glory to Ukraine' video

Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy