Think twice before you send that calendar invite. Employees increasingly say that unnecessary meetings have cut down on their productivity during the work day, according to a new survey of 10,624 knowledge workers released by the productivity management software company Asana. On average, employees spend 58 percent of their day on work coordination instead of focusing on their skilled, strategic jobs. Nearly a quarter also say that they have too many meetings, which contributes to a decrease in productivity.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO