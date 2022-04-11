ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

NC woman found dead in waterway near Myrtle Beach after she was reported missing

By Kevin Accettulla
 1 day ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Kathy Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, was found floating in the area of Colonial Mall after she was reported missing earlier Monday morning, Willard said. She was reported missing from her condo in the Barefoot area by her husband.

Authorities believe Holderfield died sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Willard. A cause of death has not been determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating. We have reached out to police for more information.

