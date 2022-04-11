This is why you should avoid eating swai fish
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared details on the XE COVID variant, mixing vaccine brands, and how to know the difference between the different COVID strains. He also talked about when to get your shingles shot and why you should avoid buying swai fish.More coronavirus coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 2