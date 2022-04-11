LIVE: Sauna Week Heats Up In Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blown over semis, tornado advisories, hail-covered highways, thunderstorms and snow: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day. Strong winds led to quite the scene down near Faribault where nine semis were blown over on Interstate 35, bringing traffic to a complete stop early Tuesday afternoon. (credit: MnDOT) WCCO spoke with a resident living in Faribault who said it was the first time she had to go downstairs for a storm. Minutes later, she spotted downed trees. RELATED: Watch latest weather forecast. Similar scenes were playing out all across Faribault Tuesday. Intense wind ripped off roof shingles, tipped power poles and uprooted trees. Fairbault resident amid downed trees (credit: CBS) Tornado advisories were issued Tuesday in southern Minnesota, but it will take a while to confirm if any twisters formed. It wasn’t just the wind causing damage and challenges, but the hail, too. Hail was reported in places like Northfield, Cannon Falls and White Bear Lake. Snow in Cannon Falls? No. That is hail coating the roads. A slippery and dangerous situation earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oZvOba599h — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) April 12, 2022 More storm damage reports are expected, so check back on WCCO for the latest weather news.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 13 MINUTES AGO