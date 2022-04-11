LIVE: Sauna Week Heats Up In Moorhead

We’ve got plenty of rain, snow and cold temperatures coming our way this week, but there’s a way you can heat things up. It’s Sauna Week. Folkways has their log sauna parked outside of Nature of the North in Moorhead...
Good morning, Fall River! Today is Saturday, March 19, 2022. If you're looking forward to the start of spring tomorrow, we sure hope you enjoyed the preview that yesterday's weather provided. Now, let's take a look at today's top stories:. Things heating up in Fall River with launch of Restaurant...
The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
CLEVELAND — We've only hit 70 degrees or warmer on 5 previous St. Patrick's Days. We'll make that 6 today! Look for highs near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will be cooler along Lake Erie. Rain chances return for everyone by Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Griffins are preparing for the final stretch of the 2021-22 season at Van Andel Arena. The team has three home games left on their schedule:. The April 15 game against Iowa will also serve as the team's annual equipment sale. It's a chance for fans to buy Griffins gear including sticks, jerseys, pants, helmets and shoulder pads. Some of the equipment is game-worn.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blown over semis, tornado advisories, hail-covered highways, thunderstorms and snow: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day.
Strong winds led to quite the scene down near Faribault where nine semis were blown over on Interstate 35, bringing traffic to a complete stop early Tuesday afternoon.
(credit: MnDOT)
WCCO spoke with a resident living in Faribault who said it was the first time she had to go downstairs for a storm. Minutes later, she spotted downed trees.
RELATED: Watch latest weather forecast.
Similar scenes were playing out all across Faribault Tuesday. Intense wind ripped off roof shingles, tipped power poles and uprooted trees.
Fairbault resident amid downed trees (credit: CBS)
Tornado advisories were issued Tuesday in southern Minnesota, but it will take a while to confirm if any twisters formed.
It wasn’t just the wind causing damage and challenges, but the hail, too. Hail was reported in places like Northfield, Cannon Falls and White Bear Lake.
Snow in Cannon Falls? No. That is hail coating the roads. A slippery and dangerous situation earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oZvOba599h
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) April 12, 2022
More storm damage reports are expected, so check back on WCCO for the latest weather news.
Comments / 0