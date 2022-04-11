ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mr. Worldwide’ Pitbull coming to Michigan twice in 2022 with Iggy Azalea

By Edward Pevos
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 1 day ago
GRAND RAPIDS & CLARKSTON, MI - “Mr. Worldwide” himself,” Pitbull is coming to Michigan twice this year. The Grammy-winning global superstar will bring his 2022 “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” to Grand Rapids and Clarkston with Iggy Azalea opening for him. Pitbull will...

