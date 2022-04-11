Malvern man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary, theft

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times. Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes. “Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO