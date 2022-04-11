ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

One recovers after water rescue from Smith River in Henry County

By Kim Yonick
 1 day ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One person is recovering after being rescued from the Smith River in the Ridgeway District in Henry County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. That’s when the 911 Center received a distress call from along the river. The initial report stated that someone was off the roadway and would an ATV would be needed to access that person. However, after the Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived, they found the person was still on a rock in the river and needed swift water rescue.

Crews launched Boat 6 and were able to rescue the person, who was brought to shore and then taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad was assisted by the Ridgeway Fire Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center.

