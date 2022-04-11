New Jersey firm rents industrial space in Clearwater

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just this year, two Florida property insurance companies are liquidating. Florida's already shrinking property insurance market is about to get a little smaller, with fewer options for homeowners to insure their home. State regulators ordered the liquidation of Avatar on March 14. Avatar told its policyholders...
A mansion in West Palm Beach is for sale asking $40 million. A waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach with a boutique-style closet and salon is for sale asking $40 million. If it sells for that amount, it would be the priciest single-family home sold in the city, which is located across the Intracoastal Waterway from the island of Palm Beach.
A contemporary megamansion in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing. A contemporary megamansion that seems to float on the Venetian Bay in Naples, Florida, hit the market Tuesday for $35 million, making it the city’s most expensive listing.
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission decided on Thursday that medical marijuana dispensaries cannot yet market to the public. But the commission also decided that some companies can now start working on cultivating cannabis. Rumors that the sale of recreational marijuana could start soon in New Jersey were squashed with...
Rats, human waste, and mold are just a few issues people at the Silver Oaks Apartments in Tampa are angry and concerned about. They said their complaints to the property owners have fallen on deaf ears and their health is taking a toll.
MIAMI — If elected governor, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to declare a housing state of emergency and promises to veto bills that divert money from the state’s Sadowski funds for affordable housing and create a planning task force to address affordability. The proposals are part of...
Mar Pietra is an impressive contemporary Italian Renaissance-style compound in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2008 after a five-year build, the walled and gated oceanfront home was artfully conceived by acclaimed Delray Beach architect Randall Stofft, with exotic materials and custom finishings by award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chilton Trust, a leading privately owned, independent wealth management firm and national trust company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Naples, Florida. This new office, located at 850 Park Shore Drive, further builds upon Chilton’s existing presence in Florida and strategically positions Chilton to serve clients in the area and meet the growing demand for premier wealth management services. Thomas Walsh, senior vice president of the Southwest Florida region at Chilton, will take the helm of the Naples office.
It’s something of a foodie’s dream: One of the largest food festivals and markets is returning to Jersey City in April. Smorgasburg, which bills itself as the largest weekly open-air food market in America will come back to Harborside Place in Exchange Place in Jersey City on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then run every Saturday.
A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
Tampa is a major business center in Florida, but, unfortunately, there is no Chinatown in the city. However, you can still find amazing Chinese restaurants in Tampa that offer delicious authentic food. Here is the list of top 5 restaurants that you should definitely try:
Crews have extinguished a major fire at a scrap metal facility next to Port Manatee and U.S. 41. A giant plume of smoke and fire could be seen from US 41 on Saturday. Officials with Hillsborough Fire Rescue heard explosions and flames over 100 feet have shot into the air.
