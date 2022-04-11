ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey firm rents industrial space in Clearwater

By Louis Llovio
Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey company has leased 10 acres in industrial park in Pinellas County. Jingoli Power has taken the space at the 29.5-acre Gaston Tree Debris Recycling site. The property, 3565 126 Ave., is...

