NBA Legends: Moses Malone

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with a star-studded roster that landed on many people’s lists as one of the top contenders in the league. Unfortunately, the roster proved to be a winner on paper only, as Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs. Sound familiar, Lakers fans? The 2012 Lakers, who did make the playoffs, had a roster loaded with talent, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Dwight Howard, though the team failed to achieve the success that was predicted for them. The head coach of that team, Mike D’Antoni, made some hilarious comments on coaching that team via the Old Man and the Three podcast.
Comments / 0