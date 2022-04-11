NBA Legends: Moses Malone

At this point, if you don’t believe Trae Young is a superstar and one of the best players in the NBA, I have nothing to say to you other than turn on a Hawks game every once in a while. The former Sooners standout’s game has transitioned flawlessly to the league on his way to becoming just the second player in NBA history to lead the Association in points and assists. However, that’s not all. Ice Trae is the first player to accomplish that feat at both the collegiate and professional levels.

