ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Names The Song That Inspired Him To Love Rock

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKorn vocalist Jonathan Davis started his journey into rock and metal after hearing "Whole Lotta Love" by Led Zeppelin at a very young age. According to Davis in an interview with Lipps Service, he also has the original stereo system he first heard Led Zeppelin on, which he keeps around for...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Watch 8-Year-Old Channel Jonathan Davis in Korn ‘Freak on a Leash’ Cover

The young musicians who work with the O'Keefe Music Foundation have made another spirited cover of a Korn song with an equally fun music video. This time, it's a version of the Jonathan Davis-led rockers' "Freak on a Leash" sung by 8-year-old Zoe Franziska. But can Zoe match Davis' facial expressions from the original 1999 "Freak on a Leash" video?
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blossom Music Center#Jones Beach Theater#Mtv
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Aerosmith's early recordings are the sound of legends-in-waiting

At Amazon (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Originally coming out as a very limited edition 2021 Record Store Day release on cassette and vinyl, this recently discovered demo/rehearsal tape from Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults captures the band in all their crude and nascent beauty. They’re still two years from releasing their debut, but nevertheless showcase a raw, embryonic talent for cutting some seriously smoking grooves.
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Listen to Weezer’s New Song ‘A Little Bit of Love’

Weezer have released an uplifting new single called "A Little Bit of Love." Jangly ukulele and harmonica get the tune started before broader instrumentation kicks in, as frontman Rivers Cuomo sings:. "A little bit, a little bit of love / Goes a pretty long way / Take a look at...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Halsey: Watch the making of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey has lifted the lid on all things If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, with the first part of a new making-of series. Looking at the creation of both the record and accompanying film, this new 12-minute video brilliantly details everything that went into the project, from working on it all while pregnant, to getting in Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the production.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Wishes Elton John Happy Birthday, Thanks Him for the Inspiration: ‘Keep Rocking’

On Friday (March 25th) country music icon Kenny Chesney took to his Instagram to wish singing and songwriting legend Elton John a happy birthday. In the sweet tribute post, Kenny Chesney shares a snapshot of him posing next to Elton John. “Happy birthday to my friend, Elton John. Elton, thanks for your friendship and all the inspiration as a songwriter. Keep rocking, pal!”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Duran Duran to embark on 2022 North American tour

Duran Duran have announced that they’ll be hitting the road for a North American tour this summer – get tickets here. Simon Le Bon and co. are set to embark on a 14-date run starting in August in support of their latest album, ‘Future Past’. Beginning...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Sentiments About Grammy Loss

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH didn't take home the Grammy for Best Rock Song at the awards ceremony last night (April 3), but he's not feeling down about it. The rocker shared his sentiments about the loss in a post on Twitter, noting how grateful he feels to have been nominated at all.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We think we've worked out why Jimmy Page refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy