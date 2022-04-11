ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts propose evidence-based scoring system to assess the overall healthfulness of carb-containing foods

By The Alliance for Potato Research, Education (APRE)
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dietary value of carbohydrate foods (CF) has come under increased scrutiny in recent years. While so-called good-carb/bad-carb designations are hotly contested, standardized methods for assessing CF health quality currently do not exist. In a paper recently published in Nutrients, the Quality Carbohydrate Coalition-Scientific Advisory Council (QCC-SAC) proposes a novel, innovative...

medicalxpress.com

