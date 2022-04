ANN ARBOR, MI - A suite of 60-plus free classes are available at Washtenaw Community College the first of week of April. The Free College Week classes are being done virtually and open to the public from Monday, April 4, to Friday, April 8. While all Washtenaw County residents are invited to attend, anyone from outside the county is also eligible for the classes.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO