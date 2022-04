The Spotify app is again expanding the diversity of content it hosts, with the latest addition being live audio chatrooms similar to those on Clubhouse and Spaces by Twitter. As per a Bloomberg report, Spotify plans to merge its dedicated live audio app called Greenroom with its core music streaming app; citing sources familiar with the latest developments, the report also adds that Spotify will rename Greenroom to Spotify Live, which arguably makes a lot more sense as a title. The transition will reportedly happen in the next quarter, and signs have already been spotted in the code of Spotify app's beta build on iOS.

