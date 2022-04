One of the state's finest all-around athletes is Jordan Stoddard from Southeast. Even though her knee has been bothering her, she still won the high jump at the Okie Blanchard meet in Cheyenne on Friday, clearing 5-4. She took 2nd in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 6 and a half inches and placed 2nd in the 200-meter dash in 26.25. Stoddard currently has the best mark in the state in the high jump at 5-6.

