Mills County, IA

Mills County Man sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Glenwood) A Malvern man faces twenty years in prison following a plea agreement.

On April 6, 2022, 35-year old Christopher Nicholas Smith pled guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony; Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony; and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony; according to a plea agreement.

On April 11, 2022, Honorable Judge Davidson sentenced Smith to twenty (20) years in prison and ordered him to pay restitution to all the victims of his crimes.

The Mills County Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Mills County Sheriff’s Office for its hard work and dedication in solving these thefts and identifying the victims.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is still in possession of several items recovered from the investigation. If you believe that you are a victim of one of these thefts, please contact Lieutenant Pittman or Sergeant Mather with the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 527-4871 to schedule a time to identify your property still in their possession.

