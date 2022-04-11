Pets and their owners strut their stuff in West Feliciana 4-H Pet Parade

Do you see this handsome face I’m making? Look deep into my eyes. Do you read what my gaze is saying? “Feed me the treats!” I’m a sweet and eager-to-please, 7-year-old male doggie model that really tries to live up to my name of “Handsome.” I’ve found that if I give my fans my signature look and “sit” on command, the treats really come flying in. I’ve been working on this look for so long that I could give Zoolander a run for his money with my “Brown Steel”! If you’ve always wanted a dog that’s “really, really, ridiculously good looking,” come on down and adopt me today!

PETS ・ 27 DAYS AGO