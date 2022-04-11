ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia issues new warning against Finland and Sweden joining NATO – as Sweden begins debating on whether apply for membership

By David Averre For Mailonline, Wires
 1 day ago

Russia issued a fresh warning against the prospect of Nordic nations Sweden and Finland joining NATO today, describing the military alliance as a 'tool of confrontation'.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not improve the situation in Europe.

'We have repeatedly said that the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation and its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent,' Peskov said.

It comes days after former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb said his nation is likely to submit a formal application to join the security bloc 'within weeks' despite Moscow lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov warning it would mean 'the destruction of the country'.

Meanwhile, Sweden's ruling party formally began debating the possibility of launching a bid for membership today, a move which would signal a complete role reversal in policy for the Scandinavian kingdom that has remained militarily neutral for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyQyK_0f5pQt0000
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (pictured left, with Putin) told reporters today that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not improve the situation in Europe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvOpx_0f5pQt0000
Alexander Stubb, who headed Finland's government in 2014 and 2015, said last week the country could decide to join the military alliance as soon as May 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uofv_0f5pQt0000
In Sweden, the ruling centre-left Social Democrats have historically opposed NATO membership but the more than six-week conflict in Ukraine has reignited debate in the Scandinavian kingdom. The party, led by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (pictured right with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen), are said to have begun discussing the possibility of joining NATO today

Finland, which has a long border with Russia and was invaded by the Red Army in 1939, has never been a member of the defence alliance, preferring instead to organise its own protection.

But since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, opinion polls commissioned by Finnish media outlets have shown a swift U-turn in public opinion with the majority now favouring joining.

Alexander Stubb, who headed Finland's government in 2014 and 2015, said last week the country could decide to join the military alliance as soon as May.

He said: 'In the beginning of the war I said that Putin's aggression will drive Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

'I said it was not a matter of days or weeks, but months. Time to revise: Finland will apply within weeks, latest May. Sweden to follow, or at the same time.'

Stubb's comments came just one day after Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said it is not likely 'the Finns themselves will sign a card for the destruction of their country', threatening a repeat of the Ukraine invasion which was sparked in part by its desire to join NATO.

In Sweden, the ruling centre-left Social Democrats have historically opposed NATO membership but the more than six-week conflict in Ukraine has reignited debate in the Scandinavian kingdom.

A policy reversal for the party, which ruled for an uninterrupted 40 years between the 1930s and 1970s, would be historic and could pave the way for Sweden to apply to join NATO.

The party, led by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, are said to have begun discussing the possibility of joining NATO today, with the issue expected to be a central to parliamentary elections scheduled for September 11.

Sweden is officially non-aligned militarily, although it is a NATO partner and abandoned its position of strict neutrality after the end of the Cold War.

Having initially stressed that non-alignment had 'served Sweden's interests well,' Andersson recently conceded that she was ready to discuss the policy and in late March said she 'did not rule out' a bid to join NATO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHlwG_0f5pQt0000
Moscow lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would be asking for 'the destruction of their country' by joining NATO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqbDN_0f5pQt0000

The debate, open to all party members, will be 'a broader discussion than the question of a yes or no to NATO membership,' said Tobias Baudin, Social Democrats secretary general.

The 'security policy dialogue' should be completed before the summer, he said.

Support for NATO membership has almost doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, jumping to around 50 percent in Sweden and 60 percent in Finland, according to opinion polls.

Conservative Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden's right-wing opposition, has already announced his intention to file a membership application if he were to command a parliamentary majority after September's elections.

The far-right Sweden Democrats, the third-largest party in the 2018 elections, has also touted the idea of membership, after previously being opposed.

Until now, nothing was able to persuade Finland or Sweden to join NATO, throughout the Cold War from 1947 to 1989, and in the decades since.

But in March it appeared that Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine increased public support in Finland for joining the NATO alliance to record levels, according to a poll.

Polling shows there is a majority of support in Finland for joining the alliance, rising 34 points in months to a 62 per cent popularity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLcAE_0f5pQt0000
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) meets with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin (R) in Helsinki on April 8. Finland's government is said to be weighing up a move to join NATO despite historically neutral status
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNKEa_0f5pQt0000
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters last week that Finland will clarify next steps in the coming weeks regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership

Nordic military expert Carl Bergqvist said: 'Finland emerged from World War II with two experiences. First, that the country was ill-positioned to receive any outside help in the event of war, and that it therefore would always be dependent on its own capabilities to defend its interests and independence.

'Second, that it would have to carefully balance its own interests with the interests of the Soviet Union/Russia owing to their long land border.'

The prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels last week, according to a senior US State Department official.

'Obviously this is going to be those countries' choices to make,' said the official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity.

'The alliance's open door remains open and there was discussion about that potential candidacy,' the official said.

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters last week that Finland will clarify next steps in the coming weeks regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership.

