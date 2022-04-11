ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'These performances are bringing us down weekly now': Fans call on 'shocking' Jordan Henderson to be DROPPED from the starting line-up after the captain's disappointing display in draw with Man City

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Fans have taken to social media to urge for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to be dropped after his disappointing display against Manchester City.

The 31-year-old has been one of the club's most reliable performers over recent years, particularly in their title-winning season in 2019-20 where he was awarded the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

However, some Liverpool fans have questioned his recent form on social media and called for the influential captain to be dropped from the starting line-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSpst_0f5pQrEY00
Jordan Henderson's place in the Liverpool team has been questioned by fans on social media

Henderson was a peripheral figure in the potential title-deciding 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and struggled to make an impact.

On the other hand, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva produced starring performances, despite City being twice pegged back by Liverpool who remain one point behind with seven games to go.

After the game, one Liverpool fan commented: 'Henderson is 32 in 3 months. His legs gone, not even that technical enough to hold his own the way Thiago still does, about time Klopp does something about Hendo starting games as 8. Not convincing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iXnq_0f5pQrEY00
Henderson struggled to make an impact during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZpQq_0f5pQrEY00

Another fan wrote: 'Bro honestly what is it gonna take for Henderson to be dropped... these performances are bringing us down weekly now.'

Samuel William commented: 'After defending Henderson I was hoping that he’d show up and be his best but today he was shocking

Charlie Webb wrote: 'If Klopp doesn't drop Jordan Henderson to Milner's role next season then we're in real trouble IMO. We need a world class RCM and Henderson isn't that.'

Another Liverpool fan commented that Naby Keita deserves to start ahead of Henderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gjO2_0f5pQrEY00
One fan questioned why Naby Keita didn't start ahead of Henderson for the huge clash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130YEQ_0f5pQrEY00

Keita produced a starring performance in the 3-1 victory against Benfica in the Champions League last week but only came on as a 78th minute substitution for Henderson.

It was no surprise though that Keita was dropped, with the midfielder struggling for consistency and fitness since his arrival at the club.

The fan commented: 'His loyalty to Henderson might kill our season. Keita deserved to start over him yesterday and Ox earlier in the season. I don't know what Klopp sees in Henderson anymore. He's example of nothing footballer right now

During the game one fan posted: 'Another big game disasterclass from Jordan Henderson. Get. Him. Off.'

While another football fan wrote: 'Klopp constantly selecting Henderson on absolutely zero merit is so infuriating. His “experience” has offered nothing and his legs have completely gone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dj0rY_0f5pQrEY00
Liverpool showed great tenacity to come from behind twice to earn a draw against City

It is not the first time this season that Liverpool fans have expressed concern over Henderson's form.

In February, Henderson recorded a 50% passing accuracy in the 1-0 win against Burnley and gave the ball away 24 times before he was subbed off.

Despite his recent troubles, the Liverpool captain has been one of the most reliable players in the team for many seasons and has made 436 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2011 from Sunderland.

He will likely have an important role to play as Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning the quadruple.

The Reds face Manchester City again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday and could again play Pep Guardiola's side if they both make the final of the Champions League.

Comments / 0

