Texas State

Texas A&M Forest Service warns of possible Southern Plains wildfire outbreak Tuesday

everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service:. A Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak is possible Tuesday in the Texas Panhandle. This event may impact communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock where extremely dry vegetation will be subjected...

www.everythinglubbock.com

KTVZ

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. Preliminary information indicates the left front tire of the pickup was a spare...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Texas A&M announces new Forest Service Associate Director

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes Moorehead, former Assistant Director, has been promoted to Associate Director of Forest Resource Protection and Fire Chief at Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest resource protection division of the agency provides statewide leadership in the protection of the people, property, and natural resources of Texas from wildfire and other disasters.
TEXAS STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Evacuations underway in Hood, Erath counties

(The Center Square) – As wildfires continue to tear through rural communities, thousands of acres of farmland and hundred-year old homesteads in central Texas, residents were ordered to evacuate in Hood and Erath counties on Sunday. In Hood County, the entire city of Lipan was ordered to evacuate “immediately” at 5 p.m., the National Weather Service-DFW announced.
ENVIRONMENT
Odessa American

Texas A&M Forest Service warns of high fire danger

A press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed fire environment conditions, including a combination of critically dry vegetation and high impact fire weather, are favorable for a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak to occur Thursday and any fire that ignites can present a significant threat to public safety. Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with multiple fires around Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wildfires in west-central Texas are impacting the weather in the Brazos Valley. Friday morning, viewers were talking about smoky skies in the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service in College Station is staying busy fighting those fires. Dangerously dry conditions in West Texas have sparked...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS DFW

Texas A&M Forest Service: Veal Fire Was Caused By Trailer Chain Sparks

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that they have determined that the Veal Fire in Parker County was ignited by sparks created as an individual’s trailer chains dragged on the road. Crews battle the Veal Fire in Parker County. (credit: @AllHazardsTFS via Twitter) The Veal fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon, has been contained to just 141 acres and is already 70% contained thanks to the work of crews from multiple Texas fire departments. While the containment of the fire is undoubtedly good news, North Texans shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet. A large number of North Texas counties, especially those southwest of the metroplex, will be under a Red Flag warning, meaning conditions will be primed for wildfires. “Anything that causes a little spark can start a raging wildfire,” said Margie Ferrucci with Southern Complex Fire. Authorities said to avoid any outdoor burning if possible, including grilling, fireworks, campfires, welding, and anything else that could ignite a blaze. We might get some much needed relief on Tuesday when another storm system brings rain chances to North Texas, but be careful until then.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KTSM

WATCH: Governor Abbott in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition Spring Meeting. The Governor is discussing the state’s ongoing border security efforts and how Texas is helping local law enforcement. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
EL PASO, TX

Community Policy