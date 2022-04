OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances will increase for the Metro as showers spread S after sunset Thursday. From there chances continue overnight into Friday morning with areas to the S and E of the Metro seeing a change to snow... while initially there will be a lot of melting on the roads, those that see the potential for over 2″ will likely see some road impacts by the Friday morning drive.

OMAHA, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO