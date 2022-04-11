"About Me: Information You Will Need When I've Passed"

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”. “Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly...
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who voiced the parrot Iago in Disney's 1992 animated film "Aladdin," has died. He was 67. The news was shared on Gottfried's social media through a statement in a statement from his family. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government’s pandemic lockdown rules, saying he would instead redouble efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. London police fined Johnson and other people Tuesday for attending...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The...
April 11 (Reuters) - Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, the city said on Monday, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. The new rule, which is set to take effect on April...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury on Monday convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced...
President Joe Biden traveled to Iowa on Tuesday for his first time as president to announce new efforts to bring down gas prices as the administration faces an 8.5% jump in the consumer price index compared to a year ago, which it attributes mostly to what he called "Putin's Price Hike."
(CNN) — The United Nations has called for the increasing reports of rape and sexual violence against Ukrainian women and children during the Russian invasion of the country to be independently investigated. Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, a United Nations entity dedicated to advancing gender equity and...
