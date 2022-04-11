ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Standard TV & Appliance: New Appliances in Stock

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're in the market for some new appliances, there's one place in town...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

IoTPi home automation IoT board offers with 4 or 6 channels

Internet of Things enthusiasts and those of you who like creating home automation projects may be interested in a new IoT board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor. The aptly named IoTPi is available with either four or six channels for you to command allowing you to easily and effectively create automation projects.
RETAIL
Motor1.com

Best Car Amplifiers (2022)

While our review team consists of experts in the automotive industry, that doesn’t mean that we don’t employ a few audiophiles. A car amplifier can create higher-quality sound to ultimately create a more enjoyable driving experience. You shouldn’t have to settle for the factory speaker setup in your car when there are affordable options to take your car audio to the next level.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Appliances In Stock
makeuseof.com

Wi-Fi Router Channels 12, 13, and 14 Are Illegal in the USA. Here's Why.

Wi-Fi networks are everywhere around us. We are almost always connected to invisible data streams—whether in planes, coffee shops, malls, and our homes and offices. These data streams are called Wi-Fi Channels. And while most of them are perfectly legal to use, there are some you aren't allowed to connect to.
TECHNOLOGY
Motor1.com

5 Best Portable DVD Players (2022 Review)

Going on a road trip or just looking for something to keep your kids occupied while you’re in the car? A portable DVD player can transform the cabin of your car from just a place to sit to a plush movie theater or gaming room. Although many modern cars come with screens pre-installed into the back of your car’s headrests or onto your dashboard, this isn’t always the case.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

7 portable power stations to keep your devices charged in the wild

It is finally hiking, camping, and outdoor season! It is the season to disconnect from cities and civilization and to get a breath of fresh air in mother nature’s arms. Even though it seems extremely relieving to stop looking at our phones, laptops, and all other devices for a short period of time, for some of us, it is a necessity to keep our devices charged and get them to work wherever we go.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NJ.com

A popular Ninja kitchen appliance is on sale for 50% off

One of Ninja’s most popular kitchen appliances is on sale for a big discount. The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SmartLid Pressure Cooker is currently 50% off at Kohl’s. It is on sale for $150, down from $300. The product has a ton of features to help with making food,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Best microwave deals for April 2022: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.But what you may not know is that there are many different types of microwaves. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.If you’re unsure which model is...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

AAEON FWS-2277 compact desktop network appliance

AAEON has launched a new compact desktop network appliance designed to deliver high level performance and functionality to your home or small office network. Featuring Unified Threat Management (UTM), VPN, and Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) the AAEON FWS-2277 is now available to purchase. Featuring a robust metal chassis and the...
ELECTRONICS
Laredo Morning Times

Best Bose Soundbars to Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The idea of a home theater usually conjures up images of plushy couches, floor to ceiling projector screens and standing floor speakers — all worthy investments if you have the time, space and money to transform an extra room in your house into a luxury cinema.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

WHOOSHI Portable Amplifier turns any wired audio device into wireless

Innovation starts when a problem arises, or sometimes, it begins when people want improvement. In this day and age, there are plenty of things in the world that can be enhanced, especially regarding technology. Audio devices abound, so it may be difficult to shop for them. But, if you need...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Polk's latest soundbar packs Dolby Atmos in an ultra-compact design

When it comes to getting Dolby Atmos in a soundbar that doesn't take up a ton of room in front of your television, and won't put a huge dent in your wallet, the Sonos Beam isn't the only option. Today, Polk Audio is adding another alternative to the fray with the MagniFi Mini AX. The compact home entertainment speaker measures just 14.5 inches wide (37 cm) but is still capable of handling Atmos and DTS:X audio. Plus, it comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer, something you'll have to pay extra for with the pricier Beam.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

The Mogabi is a smart travel guitar with a built-in recorder and Bluetooth speaker

The foldable guitar has been designed to fit carry-on luggage dimensions and offers a choice of headstocks. The Korean-made Mogabi 200 is a smart guitar that’s pitched as a truly portable travel instrument with some tech-y additions. The guitar can be folded and has removable wings or rests, which...
TRAVEL
RideApart

Australian Smart Helmet Startup Forcite Introduces The MK1S

We’ve seen it coming for some time now, and several aftermarket manufacturers have been developing products to turn ordinary helmets into smart lids. However, now the smart helmet looks like it’s inching ever closer to becoming a reality. We’ve talked about Forcite helmets a bunch of times before. The Australian startup seeks to blaze a trail in the world of smart, connected helmets. Now, the company has launched its flagship model, the MK1S.
CARS
TechRadar

More and more companies want built-in hardware security

Intel has published the results from a global study on the choices that companies are making around security for their hardware and software vendors. The survey, based on speaking to 1,406 people across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, found almost all businesses prioritise vendors that focus on security.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New Home Assistant 2022.4 released with Switch as X feature

Users of the awesome Home Assistant open source home automation software that allows you to build a wide variety of different automation systems while putting you in total control of your privacy will be pleased to know that the development team have released a new version in the form of Home Assistant 2022.4 bringing with it plenty of new features for enthusiasts to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Rent-a-robot concept delivers affordable automation to warehouse operators

Time was that a commitment to a logistics warehouse robotics system meant significant up-front capital outlays or costly and inflexible multiyear leases. Today, warehouse users can gain the productivity benefits of a robotics solution, whether they be stationary arms for picking and sorting or autonomous mobile robots that meander around a facility, through customized subscription agreements that don’t wreak havoc with users’’ budgets.
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy