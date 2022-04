A second-generation family business, Ukrainian bridal label, LuceSposa, has been producing wedding gowns for brides who have an eye for style, craftsmanship, and unique silhouettes. As noted on the label's website, "Our brand is constantly searching for new modern solutions and ideas in order to keep up with the times, and follow modern fashion trends, as well as to form our own. Only the best materials and modern equipment are used in the production of dresses so that every detail looks excellent." And over the past several years, chief designer, Elena Vasylkova, has helped transform LuceSposa into a contemporary global name in the bridalwear space.

