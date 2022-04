Auburn wrapped up spring practices over the weekend, with A-Day serving as the Tigers’ 15th and final practice of the spring. The Tigers worked for four weeks, competing against each other and installing the offense and defense as preparations began for Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era. We were given multiple glimpses into practices over those four weeks, including an extended viewing window during the team’s first scrimmage on March 25, as well as last weekend’s A-Day game.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO