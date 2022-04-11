Compact utility tractor technology

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO