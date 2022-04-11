ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley County, ID

Idaho Highway 55 construction resumes

Idaho's Newschannel 7
 1 day ago
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department are resuming work on State Highway 55 in Valley County on Monday, April 11. Spring construction on the highway will fully close both lanes, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through late May. Outside of those hours, the road...

