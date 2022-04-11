ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans is ranked number 3

By Noah Holloway
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Wegmans as one of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Earning this high ranking means that Wegmans is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Wegmans has been on this list every year since the “Fortune 100 Best Com panies to W ork For ” list started 25 years ago.

President and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, Colleen Wegman, says “It is extremely inspiring how our employees rise to every occasion to help others, beginning with each other. We believe this caring culture is what has earned us a spot on this list for the past 25 years and we could not be more grateful. We celebrate this award and honor with our entire family of 50,000!”

Wegmans was also ranked #1 as best work place for Working parents, Millennials and women as well as #1 in Companies that care and best workplaces in retail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

