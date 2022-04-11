ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

Benzie Central opens season in Freeland

By Mitch Vosburg
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAOvY_0f5pNjsp00
Benzie Central senior Elise Johnson competes in an event during the 2021 track and field season  (File photo)

FREELAND — The 2022 Freeland Falcon Invite was anything but ordinary.

Benzie Central track and field competed shorthanded for a Sunday track meet, a rare occasion for high school track.

"Definitely one of the smallest schools there, but we had a great day," said coach Asa Kelly.  "It was good to get started, especially despite the weather we've had lately. We've had very little practice for a lot of things, so (it was) good to see what we have (at) full speed."

The Huskies girls team finished sixth out of nine teams. The boys finished ninth out of 12.

Individually, Benzie Central found success.

On the girls side senior Liathano Ramirez finished first place in shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 1 inch. Junior Gloria Steponavich finished first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2.25 inches, third in the 200 meter dash with a personal best time of 28.59 seconds and fifth in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 13.86. Junior Shelby Bentley finished 10th in the 200 meter dash, earning a time of 30.81 seconds, a personal best.

Senior Elise Johnson finished second in the 400 meter dash, setting a personal best time of 1:04.25. Freshman Ava Iverson also broke a personal record, finishing the 800 meter dash in 2:49.14 for a seventh-place finish. Sophomore Mylie Kelly finished second in the 1600 meter event, clocking in at 5:33.61 and Junior Ella Gaylord finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.18.

The quartet of Stepanovich, Johnson, Gaylord and Bentley earned a time of 54.89 seconds in the 4x100 meter relay to finish fourth. In the 4x800 meter relay Iverson, Johnson, Gaylord and Kelly's time of 10:46.28 was good enough for third.

On the boys side senior Ike Koscielski broke a pair of personal records. He earned a time of 12.34 seconds in the 100 meter dash and clocked in at 24.81 in the 200-meter dash. He finished 10th in both events.

Sophomore Dalton Geetings time of 54.67 in the 400 meter dash was goon enough to claim third place. Sophomore Ryan Kincaid claimed a third place finish in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 7 inches.

In the pole vault juniors Noah Murphy and Keegan Jeans tied for eighth place with a vault of nine feet. Senior Devon Harris claimed a 10th place finish in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches. The quartet of Geetings, Koscialski, Jeane and junior Nolan Murphy finished fifth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:38.06.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Benzie County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Freeland, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Freeland, MI
Education
County
Benzie County, MI
Benzie County, MI
Education
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey softball splits against Cheboygan to begin season

CHEBOYGAN — Things are already off to a better start to the season for the Petoskey softball team. After opening the season on an 0-6 streak and earning just seven wins a year ago, the Northmen got started on changing things Tuesday in Cheboygan when they opened the 2022 campaign with a shutout victory and extra inning one-run loss.
MLive.com

Muskegon-area girls track and field athletes to watch in 2022

The Michigan high school track season has already gotten a few warm-up laps in but the truly meaningful reps are yet to hit the pavement this spring. Before we start digging into the 2022 girls track and field season around the Muskegon area, let’s take a look at who some of the top returning local athletes are this spring and who might be due for a breakout campaign.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Pole Vault#Shot Put#Highschoolsports#Benzie Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLive.com

Parma Western’s Alyna Lewis to run at Michigan

JACKSON -- Another track and field athlete from the Jackson area has committed to run at Michigan. Parma Western’s Alyna Lewis will don the maize and blue next year, joining Lumen Christi distance runner Faith Smith who signed a Letter of Intent to run with the Wolverines over the winter.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Fires Hockey Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has been fired after five seasons. MSU made the announcement in a news release Tuesday and athletic director Alan Haller was quoted as saying the program needs new leadership. Cole posted a 58-101-12 record and four of his five teams finished in the Big Ten basement. No replacement has been named. Michigan State had a 12-23-1 record this past season.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Players to Watch on the Bay City area softball scene for 2022

BAY CITY, MI -- As the new season begins, it’s time to take a glance at the emerging stars and returning standouts on the high school softball scene. We offer this look at some of the Players to Watch for the 2022 campaign from the MLive Bay City coverage area’s 26 teams. Coaches were asked to nominate players and selections were made by the MLive sports staff.
BAY CITY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
70
Followers
143
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy