Benzie Central opens season in Freeland

Benzie Central senior Elise Johnson competes in an event during the 2021 track and field season (File photo)

FREELAND — The 2022 Freeland Falcon Invite was anything but ordinary.

Benzie Central track and field competed shorthanded for a Sunday track meet, a rare occasion for high school track.

"Definitely one of the smallest schools there, but we had a great day," said coach Asa Kelly. "It was good to get started, especially despite the weather we've had lately. We've had very little practice for a lot of things, so (it was) good to see what we have (at) full speed."

The Huskies girls team finished sixth out of nine teams. The boys finished ninth out of 12.

Individually, Benzie Central found success.

On the girls side senior Liathano Ramirez finished first place in shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 1 inch. Junior Gloria Steponavich finished first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2.25 inches, third in the 200 meter dash with a personal best time of 28.59 seconds and fifth in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 13.86. Junior Shelby Bentley finished 10th in the 200 meter dash, earning a time of 30.81 seconds, a personal best.

Senior Elise Johnson finished second in the 400 meter dash, setting a personal best time of 1:04.25. Freshman Ava Iverson also broke a personal record, finishing the 800 meter dash in 2:49.14 for a seventh-place finish. Sophomore Mylie Kelly finished second in the 1600 meter event, clocking in at 5:33.61 and Junior Ella Gaylord finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.18.

The quartet of Stepanovich, Johnson, Gaylord and Bentley earned a time of 54.89 seconds in the 4x100 meter relay to finish fourth. In the 4x800 meter relay Iverson, Johnson, Gaylord and Kelly's time of 10:46.28 was good enough for third.

On the boys side senior Ike Koscielski broke a pair of personal records. He earned a time of 12.34 seconds in the 100 meter dash and clocked in at 24.81 in the 200-meter dash. He finished 10th in both events.

Sophomore Dalton Geetings time of 54.67 in the 400 meter dash was goon enough to claim third place. Sophomore Ryan Kincaid claimed a third place finish in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 7 inches.

In the pole vault juniors Noah Murphy and Keegan Jeans tied for eighth place with a vault of nine feet. Senior Devon Harris claimed a 10th place finish in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches. The quartet of Geetings, Koscialski, Jeane and junior Nolan Murphy finished fifth in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:38.06.