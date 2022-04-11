ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WealthKare: Get more retirement

By Lauren Rude
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — What’s the number one mistake...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Smith
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit: $350 monthly payments possible

The advanced child tax credit payments ended in 2022, and many people are wondering if the payments that helped them so much will restart. There have been various attempts, including adding the provision to the Build Back Better Bill, which did not pass by the end of 2021. Others are...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Does Divorce Affect Retirement?

I met with a new prospective client the other day. He was hunting for an advisor. We sat down and had a great conversation on finances and my financial planning philosophy. He indicated that he would be back with his wife at a later time, but wanted to get some general questions answered first.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

6 Costs That Are Making Retirement More Expensive

Rising prices can be tough for anyone who relies on a set income in retirement. Inflation hit 7.9% in February 2022, a 40-year high. The rising prices for gasoline, shelter and food are contributing the most to the increase. “This is extremely detrimental to most retirees whose income is at least partially fixed,” says Doug Carey, owner of WealthTrace, a financial and retirement planning software company in Zionsville, Indiana. “I have found that a retiree with a $40,000 per year pension will lose 25% of the value of that pension in real dollar terms in just three years at today’s inflation rate.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Wealthkare#Whtm
morningbrew.com

Unretirement rates are rising

A look at personal finance through data. Work, then retirement...then back to work again. This phenomenon is called “unretirement,” and it’s rebounding to its pre-pandemic level of about 3%. To measure unretirement, surveyors ask people if they’ve retired, wait a year, and then check back in to see if they’ve reentered the labor force.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KXLY

These Social Security Mistakes Could Ruin Your Retirement

Ideally, you’ll come into retirement with a nice chunk of money in your IRA or 401(k) plan. But even so, there’s a good chance Social Security will provide a substantial portion of your retirement income. So the last thing you’ll want to do is slash those benefits needlessly. But if you fall victim to these three mistakes, that could end up happening — and your retirement might suffer as a result.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy