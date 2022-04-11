I won the lottery jackpot twice in less than a year at odds of more than 3 million to one

THIS lotto winner has taken home two jackpots in less than a year at odds of more than three million to one.

Leonard Burch purchased his most recent winning ticket at a gas station in North Carolina and now has combined jackpots of over $100k.

The NC Education Lottery said in a media release that Burch was already a happy player after he thought he had won a $1,000 prize in his most recent success.

When he gave his ticket to the clerk, he realized he was even luckier than he thought.

What he thought was just $1,000 ended up being a $42,361 jackpot.

"There is it," Burch said the store clerk told him. "You won!"

The NC Lottery website says this means Burch beat the odds of one in 240,000, Yahoo News reported.

As if that isn't lucky enough, this follows Burch's even bigger win last July.

Playing this same scratch-off game last year, Burch claimed a whopping $100,000 prize, beating odds of 1 in 3.12million.

Burch told NC Education Lottery that he plans on using his most recent prize, which ended up being $30,083, on a "good vacation" to Hawaii with his wife.

Win $1million with scratch-off

This comes as one man won a fortune of $1million while playing a new scratch-off game that he bought at a gas station.

Mohammad Hossain, 65, purchased the new scratch-off game at a BP Food Market in Florida.

This new game, 500x THE CASH, is priced at $50 and features the largest cash prize offered by any scratch-off game in the Sunshine state.

The top prize for the game is $25million, and it has the best chance of the player becoming an instant millionaire via a scratch-off.

Scratch-off games are incredibly popular as the Florida Lottery said they comprise about 75 percent of tickets sales.

These games alone generated more than $1.3billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Hossain chose the one-time, lump-sum option and took home a life-changing jackpot of $820,000.

The BP location also received an award of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

In other news, a Virginia woman almost lost it when she realized that she threw a coffee-stained winning ticket in the trash.

