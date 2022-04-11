ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Iowa Man Taken in on Felony Warrant

starvedrock.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn out-of-state man was locked up in the Bureau County Jail over the...

www.starvedrock.media

KCJJ

Iowa City man wanted on warrants for theft and drug possession arrested Friday

An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for alleged drug possession and theft has been taken into custody. Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Chapman of Waterfront Drive was arrested on February 12th at the Walgreens on Muscatine Avenue for making false reports to law enforcement officers. While processing him for incarceration, Chapman was asked if he had any drugs on him. He denied having any illegal substances but stated that officers should check his purse. A search allegedly turned up a baggie containing a white crystalline substance that was later determined by the Department of Criminal Investigation as methamphetamine.
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on warrant from fight at Tate High School

An Iowa City man convicted on a theft charge from October 2020 has been arrested after allegedly violating his probation by getting involved in a fight at Tate High School this past September. Police say they were called to the school on Mall Drive around 10am on September 13th of...
IOWA CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
98.1 KHAK

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic light

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday. Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle. Officials are looking for the...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
KCJJ

Altoona woman allegedly urinated on officers during Iowa City traffic stop

An Altoona woman’s weekend started badly when she was pulled over for a traffic stop and allegedly fought with officers. Police stopped 38-year-old Lacey Debrower on Old Highway 218 at McCollister Boulevard Friday just after 7 pm and told her to exit her vehicle. She allegedly refused to get out of the Chevy S10 she was operating, ignoring all lawful orders to do so. Police say they had to physically remove Debrower from the vehicle as she grabbed onto objects inside to stop them from doing so.
IOWA CITY, IA

