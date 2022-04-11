Iowa Man Taken in on Felony Warrant

An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for alleged drug possession and theft has been taken into custody. Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Chapman of Waterfront Drive was arrested on February 12th at the Walgreens on Muscatine Avenue for making false reports to law enforcement officers. While processing him for incarceration, Chapman was asked if he had any drugs on him. He denied having any illegal substances but stated that officers should check his purse. A search allegedly turned up a baggie containing a white crystalline substance that was later determined by the Department of Criminal Investigation as methamphetamine.

