Iowa Man Taken in on Felony Warrant

An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for alleged drug possession and theft has been taken into custody. Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Chapman of Waterfront Drive was arrested on February 12th at the Walgreens on Muscatine Avenue for making false reports to law enforcement officers. While processing him for incarceration, Chapman was asked if he had any drugs on him. He denied having any illegal substances but stated that officers should check his purse. A search allegedly turned up a baggie containing a white crystalline substance that was later determined by the Department of Criminal Investigation as methamphetamine.
An Iowa City man convicted on a theft charge from October 2020 has been arrested after allegedly violating his probation by getting involved in a fight at Tate High School this past September. Police say they were called to the school on Mall Drive around 10am on September 13th of...
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with killing two motorcyclists and injuring a third in a high-speed crash. Quntonio Herron was scheduled to go to trial Monday on vehicular homicide and other charges, but he hasn't shown up for any pre-trial hearings.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 33-year-old woman is facing a charge after allegedly selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant. Alyssa Hudson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,00 bond on a charge of conspiring with intent to deliver false heroin (more than 100 grams).
SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester Police have arrested and detained several people after a report of gunshots ultimately led to arrests on drug charges. On March 7th, Manchester Police received a report of shots fired at 10:49 pm near the 700 block of S. 3rd Street. The reporting party advised that they noticed a silver car leaving the area.
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
DES MOINES, Iowa — James Bergert says his late wife Joanna Rizzo never met a stranger. "She could walk into a room and it would light up," said Bergert. The couple was married for ten years and shared a love for each other and their four-legged companions. "When we...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday. Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle. Officials are looking for the...
Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
An Altoona woman’s weekend started badly when she was pulled over for a traffic stop and allegedly fought with officers. Police stopped 38-year-old Lacey Debrower on Old Highway 218 at McCollister Boulevard Friday just after 7 pm and told her to exit her vehicle. She allegedly refused to get out of the Chevy S10 she was operating, ignoring all lawful orders to do so. Police say they had to physically remove Debrower from the vehicle as she grabbed onto objects inside to stop them from doing so.
